ESA reportedly looking to add 10,000 more consumers to E3 2020 in major overhaul

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The US video games trade body, The Entertainment Software Association, is looking to overhaul E3 2020 with several new changes, including the addition of 10,000 more consumers.

As reported by GameDaily.biz, the ESA wants to bring more celebrities and influencers into the June games event, something its membership has already refused to pay for. That's on top of introducing eight "experience hubs" into the show floor between more conventional booths.

A further 10,000 consumers will be introduced to the show floor from 2020 onwards, bringing the total number of consumers to 25,000. That's over a third of E3 2019's 66,000-strong attendance.

Trade and consumer

Introducing this mix of trade and consumer attendees makes it seem the ESA wants to make E3 similar to Cologne's Gamescom, which is the biggest video games trade show in the world, attracting 373,000 people this year.

In the past, ESA members have killed the idea of making the show a consumer event. In fact, there are attempts to introduce an industry day at E3 for members of the trade.

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.biz for the full story


