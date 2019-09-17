Google sunsetting multiplayer APIs in Play Games Services in March 2020

Technology company Google will no longer support multiplayer APIs in Google Play.

In a support update, Google revealed that it is ending its support for both turn-based and real-time multiplayer application program interfaces on March 31st 2020.

The company has recommended that developers use Google Cloud Open Match or Firebase Realtime Database as an alternate way to create multiplayer experiences for gamers.

Moreover, Google stopped giving support to its Play Game Services on iOS devices over two years ago.

No more support

“Starting on March 31, 2020, we’ll be ending support for real-time and turn-based multiplayer APIs. If your game includes real-time and turn-based multiplayer integration, you will be unable to turn these features off and can continue using them until March 31, 2020. These APIs cannot be enabled for new games,” said Google.

“For alternative ways to create a multiplayer experience for players, you can consider using Firebase Realtime Database or Google Cloud Open Match.”