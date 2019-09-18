Call of Duty: Mobile will launch on October 1st (and not on Apple Arcade)

Activision’s first-person shooter Call of Duty: Mobileis launching on October 1st.

In a blog update, the publisher revealed the free-to-play game is coming to many countries around the world for both iOS and Android devices.

“Begin your Call of Duty: Mobile career with a quick tutorial, after which you’ll have the option to explore the Loadout menu, customize up to five separate Loadouts with Primary and Secondary weapons, a Soldier type, an Operator Skill, Lethal and Tactical Equipment, and three Perks,” reads the update

“Every Operator in the game comes complete with three Scorestreaks, earned in-game by taking out enemies and completing objective tasks.”

The title’s controls are fully customizable. There are multiple game modes such as frontline, search and destroy, team deathmatch, domination and gun game. Fan-favourite maps including Nuketown, Crash and Hijacked are available for multiplayer.

Popular characters such as Simon Riley and John MacTavish from the Modern Warfare series and Alex Mason from the Black Ops series are available.

Another battle royale mode

As with its console counterpart Call of Duty: Mobile will feature a battle royale mode - up to 100 players can be in a match, with solo, duos and quad-player events available. There are six classes available to choose from before jumping into the mayhem.

The fight can be taken to both the sea and the air besides competing on the ground.

“Gather weapons and equipment you’ll recognize from across the series.”

“Play in either first or third-person perspective, and pick one of six Classes to play as, before you parachute in and the action begins.”