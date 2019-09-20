Discover The Growth Track at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Just under two weeks to go now until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, which is taking place on October 1st and 2nd.

It is making a triumphant return to the heartland of mobile gaming for its sixth edition in Finland. Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki remains the country’s biggest B2B conference and expo for the games industry. With the show even bigger and better this year, we’ve moved to a new venue; The Cable Factory.

We’re expecting more than 1,500 games professionals to attend to hear from 200 expert speakers as they share their insights across 16 tracks. With over 80 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from LiveOps and dev tools to influencers and hypercasual.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 16 conference tracks in turn. Today is The Growth Track, essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

October 1st

14:00 - Kicking things off is deltaDNA's chief product officer Isaac Roseboom. He is holding a session on player engagement: the good, the bad, and the great.

14:20 - Next, a session on the state of gaming app marketing by Appsflyer's business development lead Yuval Yaar and the company's customer success team leader Nordics Tamar Polak.

14:40 - Want to know how to grow your games successfully in china? Then you don't want to miss Mobvista's performance sales director Alexander Janssens. He discusses the dos and don'ts of launching your game in China.

15:00 - Lab Cave Games' product owner Pedro Miranda holds a session on key aspects to consider before changing your ad mediation. It's a talk you don't want to miss you want to learn about the different elements to consider when choosing your next ad monetisation platform.

15:20 - Bunch's CEO Selcuk Atli gives a talk on your live game as a social media network: data insights and best practices.

15:40 - Next up is App Radar co-founder and CEO Thomas Kriebernegg. His session is about how to use search ads to increase paid and organic installs.

16:00 - Want to know how to acquire and retain users at no additional cost? Then join AppFollow's COO and co-founder Evgeny Kruglov for his session on the subject.

16:20 - The last session of the track comes from Playable Platform's co-founder Johan Loftstrom. He discusses the secrets to top-performing playable ads, sharing real-life examples from some top game developers.

17:00 - Closing the track is a panel discussion on balancing priorities between growth and retention. Industry experts Isaac Roseboom from deltaDNA, Full HP Ltd's product manager and chief legal officer Murad Musakaev, Wooga's marketing manager Galina Fedulova and Stefania Thanou the senior digital account manager for Minimob all feature.

