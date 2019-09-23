Learn the Trade Trends at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Just under two weeks to go now until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, which is taking place on October 1st and 2nd.

It is making a triumphant return to the heartland of mobile gaming for its sixth edition in Finland. Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki remains the country’s biggest B2B conference and expo for the games industry. With the show even bigger and better this year, we’ve moved to a new venue; The Cable Factory.

We’re expecting more than 1,500 games professionals to attend to hear from 200 expert speakers as they share their insights across 16 tracks. With over 80 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from LiveOps and dev tools to influencers and hypercasual.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 16 conference tracks in turn. Today is Trade Trends, facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

October 1st

11:20 - To start things off Next Games’ chief financial officer Annina Salven holds a session focused on the challenges of making games.

12:00 - Next, a panel on how M&A are changing the face of the gaming business. The panel features five industry experts; Phoenix Games’ vice president corporate development Aurelien Merville, Armada Interactive CEO and Sisu Game Ventures partner Samuli Syvahuoko, Panzerdog CEO Alexey Sazonov, London Ventures Partner’s analyst Harry Hamer and Futureplay Games’ co-founder and CEO Jami Laes.

12:30 - A second panel follows, with the topic of funding strategies. Consulate General of Finland in Los Angeles trade commissioner Zsuzsa James, Modern Times Group partner Christopher Bergstresser, Makers Fund’s partner Michael Cheung and Jam City’s director of corporate development John Peterson all feature.

These are the sessions from just one of the 16 tracks for Helsinki this year.

These are the sessions from just one of the 16 tracks for Helsinki this year.

