Learn about user acquisition in the UA University at Pocket Game Connects Helsinki

Just under two weeks to go now until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, which is taking place on October 1st and 2nd.

It is making a triumphant return to the heartland of mobile gaming for its sixth edition in Finland. Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki remains the country’s biggest B2B conference and expo for the games industry. With the show even bigger and better this year, we’ve moved to a new venue; The Cable Factory.

We’re expecting more than 1,500 games professionals to attend to hear from 200 expert speakers as they share their insights across 16 tracks. With over 80 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from LiveOps and dev tools to influencers and hypercasual.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 16 conference tracks in turn. Today is UA University, a track dedicated to to helping attract more customers to your games and titles.

October 2nd

10:20 - Starting the track is Pollen VC’s CEO Martin Macmillan, he discusses the most important metrics to scaling UA.

10:40 - Next, Wappier’s vice president Ted Verani holds a session on IAP pricing optimisation: timing and place. He will talk about factors that are proven to impact IAP purchasing decisions. On top of giving attendees some low cost, high impact techniques for profitable mobile gaming environments.

11:00 - Dr. Jamie Gonzalo, vice president of mobile services in Europe for Huawei, holds a session on the AppGallery storytelling ecosystem.

11:20 - Join Bon Games’ CEO and co-founder Ilkka Immonen and 12traits’ co-founder and CEO Joe Schaeppi. They will discuss how Bon Games leveraged deep player understanding to create a high growth game.

11:40 - UAX Society freelancer Jasmin Dahncke talks about onboarding and streamlining the early game funnels like First Time User Experience (FTUE) and tutorials, how to approach polishing them and its effect on overall retention.

12:00 - Want to know about running more effective soft launches? Zeptolab’s head of publishing Dylan Tredrea gives a review of the ‘fundamental forces’ in soft launch and how to increase your chances of a soft launch being a success.

12:20 - Closing the track is a panel on strategies for dealing with an ever more expensive UA funnel. Lightneer head of UA Gustavo Viegas, Sybo Games’ head of performance marketing and mobile growth Farhan Haq, IIyon head of UA Gabi Castellan and Carl Live, the managing director for AppLovin all feature on the panel.

These are the sessions from just one of the 16 tracks for Helsinki this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there is still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki here.