Unity acquires DeltaDNA for undisclosed fee

UK mobile live ops outfit DeltaDNA is now part of Unity.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed and DeltaDNA will continue to operate as a separate company.

The important part of the deal for developers, however, is its toolset will be fully integrated within the main Unity engine.

The move is consistent with Unity’s acquisition policy in recent years of moving beyond the process of game creation to the more valuable aspects of analytics, monetisation, and live ops.

Better together

DeltaDNA and Unity have always worked well together, but the possibility of a fully integrated workflow is a game-changer for everyone involved,” said Mark Robinson, DeltaDNA’s CEO.

“By joining Unity, current deltaDNA users will continue to receive tailored support, now with the backing of mobile gaming’s most successful engine, and Unity’s developers will have more seamless access to our advanced analytics and engagement tools.”