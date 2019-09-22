News

Unity acquires DeltaDNA for undisclosed fee

Date Type Companies involved Size
September 22nd, 2019 acquisition DeltaDNA
Unity 		Not disclosed
Unity acquires DeltaDNA for undisclosed fee
By , Contributing Editor

UK mobile live ops outfit DeltaDNA is now part of Unity.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed and DeltaDNA will continue to operate as a separate company.

The important part of the deal for developers, however, is its toolset will be fully integrated within the main Unity engine.

The move is consistent with Unity’s acquisition policy in recent years of moving beyond the process of game creation to the more valuable aspects of analytics, monetisation, and live ops.

Better together

DeltaDNA and Unity have always worked well together, but the possibility of a fully integrated workflow is a game-changer for everyone involved,” said Mark Robinson, DeltaDNA’s CEO.

“By joining Unity, current deltaDNA users will continue to receive tailored support, now with the backing of mobile gaming’s most successful engine, and Unity’s developers will have more seamless access to our advanced analytics and engagement tools.”


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Mar 19th, 2019

GDC 2019: Unity acquires texture streaming tools firm Graphine

News Mar 13th, 2017

DeltaDNA doubles monthly active users to 100 million in six months

1 Mobile Mavens Dec 7th, 2016

What will be the biggest mobile game monetisation trends in 2017?

News Dec 6th, 2016

DeltaDNA and Tenjin partner to bring powerful analytics and ad tracking to their customers

Mobile Mavens Oct 25th, 2016

How can developers use analytics to make better games?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies