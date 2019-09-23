The sixth Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is NEXT WEEK!

Returning next week, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki introduces the very finest Nordic talent to the most respected international businesses in the games industry.

Whether you need a springboard for your games business into the Nordic region or you’re looking for the hottest new games for your market, we can help.

Why the Nordics?

It’s no exaggeration to say that the Nordics are continuing to enjoy a games development boom. The territory has already produced indie game studios such as Rovio, King and Supercell that have gone on to become household names. They contributed to triple-digit growth for the sector year-on-year and attracted $billions of international investment from global megacorps including Microsoft, Activision and Tencent.

Games development boom

Triple-digit growth

International investment

Government support

Regional record in mobile technology

Reputation for excellence and design

Breadth and depth of local talent

They hold meetings in saunas

A hotbed of innovation

What are they putting in the water over there? Well, government support at an institutional level can’t hurt, encouraging startups to look outside the domestic market for export business. And you can’t overlook the region’s early lead in mobile tech that can still be felt today with what has been called The Nokia Effect.

Combine this history as a hotbed of innovation for mobile technology and gaming with international renown for excellence and design - doesn’t everyone own Ikea furniture now? - and it starts to add up.

Meet confirmed delegates from:

The gateway to the territory

It’s no wonder that international investors, publishers and studios are targeting the territory, but where to start? That’s where we come in. It’s no coincidence that we’ve returned to Helsinki every year since 2014 as part of our annual international tour with the Pocket Gamer Connects conference and exhibition.

Finland’s capital city has a broad reach beyond its national borders and is the gateway to the whole Nordic region, including Norway, Denmark, and Sweden, as well as neighbouring Eastern Europe and Russia.

Our events represent a genuinely international client base, with delegates typically attending from more than 40 countries - not only across Europe, but also from Asia and the USA. Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is notable for its unique demographic that connects our global audience with the amazing breadth and depth of talent in the region.

But it can be hard for overseas businesses to get a foothold here, which is exactly why we come back with Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki every year. Delegates regularly attend for the opportunity to dip their toes in the bracing water in the heart of this amazing area. This is our sixth year by the beautiful gulf of Finland - and we’re still amazed by the creativity and entrepreneurship we see every year.

More content than you can handle

Pocket Gamer Connects isn’t just the biggest B2B games event in the country; it’s also the biggest for the mobile games industry in Europe. And yes, it’ll be even bigger when it returns to Helsinki this October 1st and 2nd.

We pack a lot into two days. For starters, the conference schedule features no fewer than 16 tracks of seminars from 200 of the games industry’s most inspirational and influential companies such as Rovio, Remedy Entertainment, Small Giant Games, Zeptolab and many more.

Networking is at the heart of any conference, so our online meeting planner is free to all 1,500 delegates, helping you to make contact and do business.

That’s if you can tear yourself away from the expo space; Big Indie Zone; Big Indie Pitches; game jam; workshops; matchmaking; and PechaKucha-style presentations. Of course, the networking doesn’t even end as night falls, thanks to our infamous Global Connects party.

A warm welcome

Finland might be famously freezing outside, but we’d like to extend a very warm welcome if you’re interested in expanding your business in the area at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019.

Whether you’re a regular visitor or this is your first foray, we’re sure that the two packed days of networking, seminars, demos and business deals will be worth the trip.

Book now!