Explore new platforms such as VR and AR in XR 2020 at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Just one week to go now until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, which is taking place on October 1st and 2nd.

It is making a triumphant return to the heartland of mobile gaming for its sixth edition in Finland. Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki remains the country’s biggest B2B conference and expo for the games industry. With the show even bigger and better this year, we’ve moved to a new venue; The Cable Factory.

We’re expecting more than 1,500 games professionals to attend to hear from 200 expert speakers as they share their insights across 16 tracks. With over 80 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from LiveOps and dev tools to influencers and hypercasual.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 16 conference tracks in turn. Today is XR 2020, specific format issues covered in a new track exploring platforms including AR, VR and more.

October 2nd

16:00 - Kicking things off is Nordic VR’s managing director Petri Rajahalme. He is holding a session on the state of the XR market.

16:20 - Next, Cubic Motion’s president Andy Wood with a talk on creating virtual digital humans for games, TV, Film and social media.

16:40 - Want to know about real world AR gaming? Then you don’t want to miss Thoughtfish’s CEO and creative director Christina Barleben. She discusses the nuts and bolts of real world VR gaming; including what obstacles you need to overcome and a look at the current market.

17:00 - closing the track is Anna Norrevik, the CEO of Antler Interactive. She will talk about how to release your ARcore game within six months from scratch.

These are the sessions from just one of the 16 tracks for Helsinki this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there is still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki here.