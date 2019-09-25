Learn how to build better companies for sustainable game development at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Just one week to go now until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, which is taking place on October 1st and 2nd.

It is making a triumphant return to the heartland of mobile gaming for its sixth edition in Finland. Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki remains the country’s biggest B2B conference and expo for the games industry. With the show even bigger and better this year, we’ve moved to a new venue; The Cable Factory.

We’re expecting more than 1,500 games professionals to attend to hear from 200 expert speakers as they share their insights across 16 tracks. With over 80 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from LiveOps and dev tools to influencers and hypercasual.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 16 conference tracks in turn. Today is Vision and Values: Company Set up and Culture, grab the lowdown on how to build better companies for sustainable game development.

October 2nd

14:20 - Starting the track is Peakpoint Consulting’s CEO and founder Daniel Persson. He will hold a session on the pillars of a successful mobile games studio; the talk includes empowered teams, key people, and how to guide them.

14:40 - Next, a panel featuring six industry experts. Women in Games Finland co-founder and vice president Emilia Machuca, Wargaming’s player experience champion Barbara Leal, Remedy Entertainment’s community manager Vida Starcevic, Housemarque’s narrative director Greg Louden, Voodoo’s game lead Sophie Vo and Unicorn Pirates’ associate producer Nam Dinh Nguyen discuss being a foreign employee in a new country.

15:20 - Following the panel is a fireside chat; featuring East Side Games’ communications manager Lidi Giroux and producer Jim Wagner. The HR culture experts answer your burning questions and solve all of your problems; an interactive Q&A.

15:40 - Nopia’s head of production Felicia Prehn holds a session on how to advocate for accessibility without losing your mind (or hope). She will offer advice on how to handle difficult conversations and situations in the workplace and online.

16:00 - Want to know the benefits of being different? Unicorn Pirates’ CEO Nikolina Zidar talks about how and why the company built the most unusual team in gaming.

16:20 - A second panel discusses making teams work; balancing differences when creating the perfect team. The group features MiTale CEO and creative director Natasha Skult, 10th Muse co-founder and CEO Karoliina Korppoo, vice president of business and marketing for Dirty Bit Anette Staloy, Redhill Games’ co-founder and executive producer Milos Jerabek, Voodoo’s game lead Sophie Vo and PixionGames founder and CEO Kam Punia.

16:50 - Closing the track is a speed panel with Quantum Shake’s CEO Luai Mahjneh, Bonus Stage’s Asmo Saloranta and Heavyweight Rex’s co-founder and CEO Sami Liukka. They will talk about problems and troubles that gaming companies face and how to overcome them.

These are the sessions from just one of the 16 tracks for Helsinki this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there is still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki here.