Mario Kart Tour goes live on Wednesday at 1am PT

Nintendo’s long-awaited (and delayed) Mario Kart Tour is due to hit app stores on Wednesday 25 September.

Indeed, we’ve even got a time: 8am UTC (Europe) or 1am PT (US).

As the game’s official Twitter account tweeted, the game may even been available for download prior to this, but this time is when the servers will be switched on for the public.

Certainly, there will be plenty of people looking forward to playing Mario Kart Tour, even in the unfamilar portrait mode.

Although given first impressions from its beta earlier in 2019, a vocal minority will be looking to bury not praise the F2P version of this much loved console game.