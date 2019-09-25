News

Ubisoft's Renaud Forestié on why the small UX things build big

By , Staff Writer

Microinteractions are one of the key factors developers can input into their games to make a game more enjoyable.

That was the message delivered by Ubisoft UX director Renaud Forestié at his session on ‘Shake it ‘til you make’ at this year’s Unite Copenhagen. The talk covered workflows and processes adopted by the Ubisoft Montreal team, which resulted in satisfying results for users.

Examples of microinteractions shown off were Mario’s jump from Super Mario 64, where the athletic plumber would exclaim a noise in a positive manner every time he left the ground.

Another was how the camera would shake when Kratos’ threw his Leviathan Axe in God of War as well as how an engine pulse would be given once a player activated a Javelin’s jetpack in Anthem.

Tom Clancy

“It’s not an exact science, it’s just something you should feel,” said Forestié

A case study followed with Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad as the focal point. Five major elements were displayed to make a game experience more enjoyable, of which were applied to the upcoming mobile shooter.

  • Focus on fundamental actions
  • Make it alive, responsive and fun
  • Reinforce core mechanics
  • Consistency and gradualness
  • Turn it up to 11

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

