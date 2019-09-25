Gwent: The Witcher Card Game has 100 people development team

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game has a 100 people development team, making it one of the biggest groups to ever utilise the Unity game engine.

CD Projekt Red lead programmer for Gwent Kacper Kościeński revealed the news via his talk on ‘Scaling Unity Up’ at this year’s Unite event in Copenhagen.

The in-depth session covered how his team tackled common problems faced with large projects in Unity, as well as how the studio shipped both Gwent and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales on five platforms.

CD Projekt Red revealed earlier this year that the free-to-play card game will be coming to mobile devices.

Popularity

Gwent was originally part of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt but because of its popularity, it was expanded upon and released separately on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The game will launch on iOS from October 29th, 2019.

CD Projekt Red also revealed that the firm is hiring for an automation engineer, core gameplay programmer, UI programmer and several other roles.

We recently spoke to CD Projekt Red's Hollie Bennett on going from midwife to head of communications.

