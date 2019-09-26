News

KamaGames is now letting users bet on esports events

KamaGames is now letting users bet on esports events
By , Staff Writer

Social casino giant KamaGames has introduced a new Social Sports Betting feature that allows users to wager Pokerist chips on live esport events.

Players will be able to utilise their Pokerist account to bet on competitive play in games such as Overwatch, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2 and League of Legends.

On top of this, numerous sporting events can be gambled on including the likes of the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, National Football League, National Hockey League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball.

Kamagames has seen its slots revenue increase by 69 per cent in the first half of 2019. The developer previously reported a 2018 gross revenue of $76.4 million, which was a substantial increase over the previous year’s $57.5 million.

Casino Guide

The Dublin-based developer revealed the new feature, alongside a brand new Pokerist app called Casino Guide. This will be aimed at new players to help explore the full range of Pokerist’s collection.

The Lottery scratch card section of the Pokerist app has also been revitalized as part of this latest update, as well as a new themed Alice in Wonderland slot game.

Earlier this year, the studio expanded its library with a new Video Poker title.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Jul 30th, 2019

KamaGames expands portfolio with new social casino title Video Poker

Interview Jun 13th, 2019

Nine years on: Social casino specialist KamaGames on the evolution of Pokerist

News Mar 11th, 2019

Social casino dev KamaGames saw revenues soar 33% to $76.4m in 2018

News Jul 23rd, 2018

Social casino dev KamaGames claims 53% revenue growth in H1 2018

1 News Mar 14th, 2018

Social casino dev KamaGames’ revenues hit $57.5 million in 2017

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies