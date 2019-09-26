KamaGames is now letting users bet on esports events

Social casino giant KamaGames has introduced a new Social Sports Betting feature that allows users to wager Pokerist chips on live esport events.

Players will be able to utilise their Pokerist account to bet on competitive play in games such as Overwatch, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2 and League of Legends.

On top of this, numerous sporting events can be gambled on including the likes of the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, National Football League, National Hockey League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball.

Kamagames has seen its slots revenue increase by 69 per cent in the first half of 2019. The developer previously reported a 2018 gross revenue of $76.4 million, which was a substantial increase over the previous year’s $57.5 million.

Casino Guide

The Dublin-based developer revealed the new feature, alongside a brand new Pokerist app called Casino Guide. This will be aimed at new players to help explore the full range of Pokerist’s collection.

The Lottery scratch card section of the Pokerist app has also been revitalized as part of this latest update, as well as a new themed Alice in Wonderland slot game.

Earlier this year, the studio expanded its library with a new Video Poker title.