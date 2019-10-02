Netmarble preps for The King of Fighters Allstar's global launch

Netmarble is gearing up for the late October release of its mobile brawler The King of Fighters Allstar with a generous - and flexible - rewards program.
Pre-registration is open on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with players gaining themed option cards for characters Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami.
In addition, the more players who sign up to the pre-registration program, the more rewards all players will gain.
The schedule is as follows:
- 50,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x Baseball Yuri Character
- 150,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 100 Rubies and 10 Rare EXP Capsules
- 400,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x Baseball Yuri Card
- 700,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 400 Rubies and 10 Plus Capsule Boxes
- 1,000,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x 5★ Fighter Selector
Previously launched in Japan and South Korea, The King of Fighters Allstar has already been downloaded over 14 million times.
You can now pre-register for The King of Fighters Allstar on Google Play and the App Store.
