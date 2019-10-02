News

Netmarble preps for The King of Fighters Allstar's global launch

By , Contributing Editor

Netmarble is gearing up for the late October release of its mobile brawler The King of Fighters Allstar with a generous - and flexible - rewards program.

Pre-registration is open on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with players gaining themed option cards for characters Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami.

In addition, the more players who sign up to the pre-registration program, the more rewards all players will gain.

The schedule is as follows:

  • 50,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x Baseball Yuri Character
  • 150,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 100 Rubies and 10 Rare EXP Capsules
  • 400,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x Baseball Yuri Card
  • 700,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 400 Rubies and 10 Plus Capsule Boxes
  • 1,000,000 Total Pre-registrations reached: 1x 5★ Fighter Selector

Previously launched in Japan and South Korea, The King of Fighters Allstar has already been downloaded over 14 million times.

You can now pre-register for The King of Fighters Allstar on Google Play and the App Store.


Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

