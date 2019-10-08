News

Tenacious Entertainment raises $3.3 million for new competitive arena mobile game

Staff Writer

Seattle developer Tenacious Entertainment has raised over $3.3 million in funding.

With a focus on mobile gaming, the studio was founded in 2018 is set to launch its first title in 2020.

“We started Tenacious to shake up how things are done on mobile. As lifelong gamers ourselves, we know that players deserve outstanding innovation and memorable experiences no matter what platform they’re on,” said Tenacious Entertainment CEO Roy Cronacher.

“That means taking concepts that are proven on PC and consoles to the next level, capturing what gives them mass-market appeal with unique design made for satisfying bursts of enjoyment on phones and tablets.”

No pay-to-win

The developer claims it’s committed to a free-to-play model to encourage player competition - not wanting to rely on using pay-to-win tactics.

Though not yet named, the first game by the company is an arena combat game with a competitive edge and character investment.

Due to the company’s continued growth, it is seeking a data analyst, community manager and quality assurance analyst.

To learn more, visit the studio’s Careers page at tenaciousentertainment.com/careers

 

Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

