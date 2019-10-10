Discover some Development Tools at Pocket Gamer Connects

Just over three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, which takes place between November 2nd and 3rd.

We’re expecting 650 games professionals to attend to hear from 70 expert speakers as they share their insights across 10 tracks of cutting-edge content ranging from Trade Trends and dev tools to Future Visions.

Plus the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 10 conference tracks in turn. Today is DeveloperToolkit - a track dedicated to giving hands-on advice for all aspects of making mobile games.

November 3rd

10:00 - Kicking things off is a keynote speaker. Triple Dragon Limited’s managing director Pieter van der Pijl will hold a talk on how to organise a business.

10:20 - Next, a session from Vlambeer’s founder and strategic director Rami Ismail. He will give a business strategy talk.

10:40 - The first of two panels feature Boombit business development manager Michal Bujko and co-founder of Madpixel Jehad Haddad. They will answer the question, what does development mean in games?

11:00 - Enjoy a workshop on company management with Touch Press CEO Barry O’Neil.

11:50 - Following the workshop is a session on a sandbox MMO title called Growtopia. Ubisoft’s live operations manager Elio Polizzi and production manager Peeyush Gulati talk about the game and inspiring and adapting from the indie mindset.

12:10 - Want to know more about the Unreal Engine and Epic ecosystem? Then you don’t want to miss the session by Epic Games technical evangelist Joseph Azzaam. He will talk about the latest updates to the engine amongst other topics.

12:30 - Time for our second panel - When does your development end? Wooga product lead Patrick McGrath and Kwalee publishing manager Allan Adham feature.

14:10 - Time for a superstar session. Sybo Games’ executive producer Manu Somonte will talk about the production process of subway surfers.

14:30 - Next, Tamalaki owner Martine Spaans explains how hardcore and casual are now outdated terms in the industry.

14:50 - Want to know more about games design? Hybrid Humans Game Studio founder and game designer Fakhra AIMansouri holds a session on the subject matter.

15:10 - Finally, Geewa senior game designer Marek-Martin Matyska gives a talk on game design for competitive gaming. Learn how to put ideas and mechanics in systems.

These are the sessions from just one of the 10 tracks for Jordan this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

