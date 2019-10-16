News

Check out the Game Maker Insights track at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

By , Staff Writer

Just over three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, which takes place between November 2nd and 3rd.

We’re expecting 650 games professionals to attend to hear from 70 expert speakers as they share their insights across 10 tracks of cutting-edge content ranging from Trade Trends and dev tools to Future Visions.

That's on top of the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 10 conference tracks in turn. Today is Game Maker Insights - a new track for 2019, it provides essential hands-on advice on all aspects of making mobile games.

November 3rd

16:00 - To start we track we have a session with Sakura Games’ co-founder Sham Al Bdour and co-founder Jana Al Bdour. They will talk about their story in game development - starting at a young age opened up some opportunities.

16:20 - Next, a session on making games with Game Zanga. The talk is held by indie game developer and Game Zanga organiser Danar Kayfi.

16:40 - Closing the track is the IMGA judges pane - what does it take for a developer to stand out in the MENA region.IMGA CEO Maarten Noyons, King lead producer Sabrina Carmona and Tamalaki owner Martine Spaans all feature.

These are the sessions from just one of the 10 tracks for Jordan this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there is still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki here.

Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

