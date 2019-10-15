Learn more about investment in the Show Me The Money track at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Just under three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, which takes place between November 2nd and 3rd.

We’re expecting 650 games professionals to attend to hear from 70 expert speakers as they share their insights across 10 tracks of cutting-edge content ranging from Trade Trends and dev tools to Future Visions.

That's on top of the great fringe activities such as Indie Pitches, SpeedMatch, the Global Connects Party and much more.

Every day, we'll take a look at each of the 10 conference tracks in turn. Today is Show Me The Money - As competition intensifies and games as a service require ever more investment. Learn about what avenues are available to you and which ones make the most sense for your business.

November 2nd

15:40 - Kicking this off is a workshop called Pitch Perfect. Get investor ready with Fundamentally Games consultant Ella Romanos.

16:20 - Next, a session with Stillfront Group’s COO Alexis Bonte. He will discuss hunting for the next Supercell.

16:40 - Closing the track is a panel called inside the dragons den. Four industry experts will offer their advice on how to talk to investors, offering the best tips and tactics on how to pitch your project to potential investors. Fundamentally Games consultant Ella Romanos, War Gaming chief corporate development officer Sean Lee, ISSF CEO Laith Al-Qasem and the managing director for Triple Dragon Limited, Pieter van der Pijl all feature on the panel.

These are the sessions from just one of the 10 tracks for Jordan this year.

Check out the full schedule to see the full range of impressive speakers attending. We’ll be posting more track rundowns and speaker spotlights as we get closer to the event.

Like what you see? Well, there is still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan here.