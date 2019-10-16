Google pulls the plug on Daydream, its mobile VR platform

Tech giant Google has chosen to discontinue its Daydream mobile VR platform.

In March 2019, the tech giant reveald it was going to push back the headset, preferring to work on its software instead.

However, a lack of general interest has led to Google’s decision to pull the plug altogether.

“There hasn’t been the broad consumer or developer adoption we had hoped, and we’ve seen decreasing usage over time of the Daydream View headset,” a spokesperson told Variety.

“So while we are no longer selling Daydream View or supporting Daydream on Pixel 4, the Daydream app and store will remain available for existing users.”

The spokesperson continued: “We saw a lot of potential in smartphone VR - being able to use the smartphone you carry with you everywhere to power an immersive on-the-go experience.

“But over time, we noticed some clear limitations constraining smartphone VR from being a viable long-term solution.

"Most notably, asking people to put their phone in a headset and lose access to the apps they use throughout the day causes immense friction.”

Pixel 4

At Made by Google 2019, the company announced the Pixel 4 mobile device, which will not support the Daydream VR platform; much like the Pixel 3a which launched earlier in 2019.

All previous Pixel phones had supported the VR platform.

The tech firm is choosing instead to focus on augmented reality - many of the Pixel 4’s features use AR.

“We’re investing heavily in helpful AR experiences like Google Lens, AR walking navigation in Maps, and AR in Search that use the smartphone camera to bridge the digital and physical worlds, helping people do more with what they see and learn about the world around them,” explained Google’s spokesperson.