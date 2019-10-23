IronSource releases automated adtech LevelPlay so game devs can earn more with less work

Israeli monetisation outfit IronSourcehas announced the launch of its in-game bidding adtech LevelPlay.

Already in use by the likes of Playgendary, Ilyon and Gismart, LevelPlay enables developers to optimise the value of their game ad inventory by allowing networks and buyers to simultaneously bid on each available impression.

The technology supports third party networks including AdColony and Tapjoy, with more in the process of being integrated.

And because it automates the bidding process, it also significantly reduces operational overheads for developers.

Now is the time

“2019 is the year of in-app bidding, and we’ve seen the industry take great strides in technological readiness and adoption,” said IronSource’s VP product developer solutions Nimrod Zuta.

“We’re excited to be launching our solution at a time when the industry is primed to enjoy the benefits of in-app bidding, and to debut a product which is built from the ground up with the needs of a game developer constantly at the forefront”.

You can find out more about LevelPlay via the IronSource website.