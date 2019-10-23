News

Gismart's Cool Goal! rakes in 35 million downloads

By , Staff Writer

Gismart’s Cool Goal continues to see success since launch according to Sensor Tower.

Since its launch two months ago, Cool Goal has been downloaded over 35 million times, 15 million of which were accumulated in September.

In days of launching, Gismart’s title reached the top of the free charts in over 65 countries.

The game has proven to be the most popular in the UK, US, South Korea, China and Germany.

The game managed to sit at No.3 in the App Store and No.5 in Google Play for September’s top hyper-casual games worldwide, finishing third in the overall chart.

Impressive numbers

As a whole, the London-based game developer and publisher has amassed 500 million downloads worldwide across its titles including Cool Goal!, Beat Maker Go, Piano, Guitar, WeDrum, Music Zen and Karaoke Face.


