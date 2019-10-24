News

Even in decline, Elex's Clash of Kings boasts $102 ARPPU

By , Staff Writer

Clash of Kings has seen 230 million registered users in 2019.

As revealed on Twitter, the game has had monthly bookings of $17 million, with 166,300 paid users.

That's an impressive $102 ARPPU. 

The game was developed and published by Chinese firm Elex Tech, it was first released for mobile devices in 2014.

The online strategy game can be downloaded from both the App Store and Google Play.

Previous success

The strategy game generated $375 million back in 2015, so is clearly now in a - highly profitable - decline.

Back in 2016, Clash of Kings boasted more than double its current paying user count. It had over 14 million active users, 467,000 of which were paid users.


