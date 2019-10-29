News

Mario Kart Tour drives 124 million downloads in first month

Mario Kart Tour drives 124 million downloads in first month
By , Staff Writer

Mario Kart Tour has had the second-largest launch month ever on mobile with an estimated 124 million installs, according to Sensor Tower data.

This compares to 90 million downloads in its launch week

Mario Kart Tour has also generated close to $37 million.

This means the game has brought in the second-largest amount of revenue for Nintendo during its first month of release, only behind Fire Emblem Heroes.

Revenue per download is much lower however, with players spending an average of $0.26.

This figure is up from Dr Mario World’s $0.19 per user but is much lower when compared to Dragalia Lost’s $16.50.

Five times more

Nintendo’s first mobile release Super Mario Run brought in five times fewer downloads during its first month at approximately 22 million installs, although it only launched on iOS. 

Pokemon Go remains the most download property from the company, with 163 million installs within its first 30 days.

What’s even more impressive is that Pokemon Go was only available in the US, Australia and New Zealand while Mario Kart Tour has been available worldwide.

It will be interesting to see if Mario Kart Tour can achieve the same sustainability that Pokemon Go has, with the title recently being confirmed to have generated nearly $2.7 billion in three years.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Oct 11th, 2019

Mario Kart Tour was the most downloaded mobile title in September

News Oct 3rd, 2019

Mario Kart Tour does 90 million downloads but monetisation lags

as News Oct 1st, 2019

Nintendo’s Dragalia Lost generates $106 million in first year

News Sep 27th, 2019

Mario Kart Tour races to 20 million downloads in 24 hours

as News Aug 13th, 2019

Dr. Mario World’s first month revenue is Nintendo’s lowest on mobile to date

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies