Mario Kart Tour drives 124 million downloads in first month

Mario Kart Tour has had the second-largest launch month ever on mobile with an estimated 124 million installs, according to Sensor Tower data.

This compares to 90 million downloads in its launch week.

Mario Kart Tour has also generated close to $37 million.

This means the game has brought in the second-largest amount of revenue for Nintendo during its first month of release, only behind Fire Emblem Heroes.

Revenue per download is much lower however, with players spending an average of $0.26.

This figure is up from Dr Mario World’s $0.19 per user but is much lower when compared to Dragalia Lost’s $16.50.

Five times more

Nintendo’s first mobile release Super Mario Run brought in five times fewer downloads during its first month at approximately 22 million installs, although it only launched on iOS.

Pokemon Go remains the most download property from the company, with 163 million installs within its first 30 days.

What’s even more impressive is that Pokemon Go was only available in the US, Australia and New Zealand while Mario Kart Tour has been available worldwide.

It will be interesting to see if Mario Kart Tour can achieve the same sustainability that Pokemon Go has, with the title recently being confirmed to have generated nearly $2.7 billion in three years.