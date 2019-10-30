The Big Indie Pitch heads home for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 pitches

In 2019 we've been all over the world highlighting the best and brightest global indie talent - from Seattle to Tallinn, and even as far as Hong Kong.

What's more, we're not finished yet, as we've still got pitches in Amman, Bucharest, and of course our annual trip to Busan for G-Star to come.

Nevertheless, with 2019 drawing to a close, we've already begun our preparations for the start of our 2020 pitching season.

One that we plan to make the biggest and best yet by kicking things off in style at Steel Media's flagship conference Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020.

Of course, this means the return of our bumper edition Very Big Indie Pitch for mobile and portable developers, alongside the return of sister competition The PC Indie Pitch too.

However, unlike in previous years, we're opening up The PC Indie Pitch to even more developers, by inviting all console developers to enter their games for a chance to pitch at the show and possibly win a prize or two.

So, are you interested and think you fit the bill?

If so then simply read on. Details on how to register including links can be found at the end of this article.

Not only is this a perfect opportunity for indie developers of all shapes and sizes, both regionally and internationally, to show off their latest game to a range of industry experts including journalists, investors, publishers and renowned indie developers, but it’s also a prime networking opportunity, and a great chance to get involved in an exciting conference as well.

Oh, did we mention that it's free to enter and that every developer will receive guaranteed editorial coverage and written feedback?

There’s also be brand new prizes too that have been tailored specifically for the indie community, and all of our developers will be entered into consideration for the next Big Indie Awards!

Speed-dating, arcade style

We have many regulars entering the Big Indie Pitch, but most of our entrants are brand new to the event.

So, if you’re one of those developers who has never entered the Big Indie Pitch before, you may be wondering just how it works. Well, if that’s the case, then let me explain.

The Big Indie Pitch process couldn’t be simpler. Developers come along with their games in hand, before being given five minutes to pitch their title to the first of five judges' tables.

Once the time is up, a horn will sound and it’s time to move onto the next table and do it all over again. Once developers have seen all five tables their turn is over and it's time for the next set of developers begin their pitches.

All in all, it’s a unique chance to place your game into the hands of some of the most influential minds in the industry and receive immediate feedback on your game over the course of the meeting.

Our Big Indie Awards 2018 Winners

Feedback, prizes and coverage

Following the pitch, we’ll also collect up all of the feedback and email this over to you so you have a written record of just what the judges liked about the game, alongside some tips and advice on how they think you could grow it as you move forward with development.

We’ll be covering every game in our round-up piece over on PocketGamer.co.uk and we’ll be conducting interviews with the top three which will be published right here on PocketGamer.Biz.

We’ll also have a range of prizes on offer at both pitches for the top three developers.

Prizes which the lucky developers will be able to use across our portfolio of websites in order to market and promote their game, alongside free tickets to a Pocket Gamer Connects event of your choice.

Interested, but not sure if you qualify?

Well if that describes you, then read on:

You can pitch games for mobile, handheld (including Nintendo Switch) mobile VR or AR in The Big Indie Pitch, or for PC, Mac and Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch games for The PC Indie Pitch

You can pitch your game even if you've pitched it at a previous event

We prefer to see unreleased games, though we're happy to see games that are out too

Your game doesn’t have to be completed, as we welcome games in development

Deadlines for entries are listed on each event page (entry details below). However, space is limited so the sooner you enter the more likely you are of being shortlisted

(entry details below). However, space is limited so the sooner you enter the more likely you are of being shortlisted Oh, and did we mention it's completely free to enter and every shortlisted developer will get free entry to Pocket Gamer Connects?

We're really looking forward to highlighting indie developers from the whole world over. Simply head over to our event pages on BigIndiePitch.com for more info, or if you've seen enough already then you can head straight to our registration pages right here on PocketGamer.Biz.

We look forward to seeing you all there. Oh, and don’t forget to bring your business cards.

The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

The PC Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

2019 upcoming BIPs include:

More coming soon so make sure to regularly check our upcoming events page here and over on BigIndiePitch.com.