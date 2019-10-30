News

EA's mobile Q2 2019 revenue falls 20% to $177 million

By , Staff Writer

EA’s mobile revenue dropped by 20 per cent year-on-year after the firm confirmed it made $177 million for the quarter.

This information was revealed via the firm’s preliminary financial results for its second fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2019.

In comparison, EA generated $220 million for the same period in Q2 2018.

For Q1 2019, EA’s revenue for the platform brought in $196 million, which was down 16 per cent.

This decrease is due to lack of new games and the decline in existing titles. Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes remains a key product as it closed in on 80 million players but it's now almost four years old. 

Overall, EA earned a total net revenue of $1.35 billion during Q2 2019 which was up 4.7 per cent year-on-year.

The firm also made a net bookings of $1.3 billion and net income of $854 million during the same period.

Live services

“Looking ahead, we are doubling down on live services combined with our core franchises,” said EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen.

“We’re investing in games that people play for longer and engage with much more deeply. This focus will continue to drive growth and profitability for the company through the remainder of this year and beyond.”

During the same financial call, EA reconfirmed that free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends will make its way to mobile sometime in the future.

There was no news, however, on Star Wars: Rise to Power, which has been in testing during 2019.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

