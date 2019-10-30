Rovio's Q3 2019 sales up 5% thanks to Angry Birds Dream Blast

Finnish game developer Rovio has released its latest financials for the third quarter of 2019, showing 5.4 per cent increase in growth year-on-year.

Figures released by the company confirmed that Rovio earned €75 million ($83 million) for the revenue period covering from July 1st to September 30th, 2019.

Adjusted operating profit was €5.4 million compared to a loss of €10 million last year.

Specifically, when it comes to Rovio’s games unit, it brought in €66 million ($73 million), representing a 5.2 per cent increase year-on-year.

A strong point was Angry Birds Dream Blast which launched in January 2019 and has gone on to generate nearly €18 million ($20 million) in gross bookings.

It currently has an annualised runrate of almost €80 million.

Rovio's biggest game Angry Birds 2 suffered a soft quarter, however.

Transition

“Our game portfolio continues its transition, with new games clearly playing an increasing role and replacing older games in the portfolio,” said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta in a blog post.

“We’ve launched two new games in 2019, as we had planned, and currently we have three games in soft launch out of which one is an Angry Birds game and two are with new IP.”

At the beginning of October, Rovio announced that it was restructuring its brand licensing unit with up to 20 roles potentially being jeopardised as a result.