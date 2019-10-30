News

Rovio's Q3 2019 sales up 5% thanks to Angry Birds Dream Blast

Rovio's Q3 2019 sales up 5% thanks to Angry Birds Dream Blast
By , Staff Writer

Finnish game developer Rovio has released its latest financials for the third quarter of 2019, showing 5.4 per cent increase in growth year-on-year.

Figures released by the company confirmed that Rovio earned €75 million ($83 million) for the revenue period covering from July 1st to September 30th, 2019.

Adjusted operating profit was €5.4 million compared to a loss of €10 million last year. 

Specifically, when it comes to Rovio’s games unit, it brought in €66 million ($73 million), representing a 5.2 per cent increase year-on-year.

A strong point was Angry Birds Dream Blast which launched in January 2019 and has gone on to generate nearly €18 million ($20 million) in gross bookings. 

It currently has an annualised runrate of almost €80 million.

Rovio's biggest game Angry Birds 2 suffered a soft quarter, however. 

Transition

“Our game portfolio continues its transition, with new games clearly playing an increasing role and replacing older games in the portfolio,” said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta in a blog post.

“We’ve launched two new games in 2019, as we had planned, and currently we have three games in soft launch out of which one is an Angry Birds game and two are with new IP.”

At the beginning of October, Rovio announced that it was restructuring its brand licensing unit with up to 20 roles potentially being jeopardised as a result.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Sep 12th, 2019

Rovio to increase UA spending in H2 2019 to maximise 'window of opportunity'

Feature Mar 12th, 2019

Here’s how much money Rovio’s mobile games are making

News Apr 6th, 2016

Rovio's game sales up again to $161 million, but company makes loss in 2015

News Apr 25th, 2019

Angry Birds 2 and Dream Blast drive up Rovio games revenue to $74m in Q1

News May 17th, 2018

Record revenues for Angry Birds 2 boost Rovio profits

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies