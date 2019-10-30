News

The Song Of The Witches - or - 25% off Pocket Gamer Connects London

By , Editor

Triple, triple shows no trouble;1
Expo shine and crowds a-bubble.2
Fill up minds as experts spake,3
Thrice a hundred to the stage shall take;4
Twice a dozen tracks to log,5
Once a chance to raise the fog,
Publish, meet and investor sing,6
Party late if that’s your thing,7
Indies fight in pitches double,8
Like a hell-broth boil and bubble.

Quarter save with offer could,9
All Hallow’s deal is firm and good.

Connectsbeth. Act 4, Scene 1

--

  1. Pocket Gamer Connects also features Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer Live. Your ticket gets you into all three events.
  2. The Big Indie Zone champions the work of indie developers, which will be seen by the 2,800 attendees.
  3. The incredible conference schedule features seminars, fireside chats and panel debates throughout both days of the show.
  4. 300 of the world’s finest games industry professionals will deliver class-leading conference content.
  5. 24 tracks across all three events include mobile, PC, console, XR and blockchain gaming. Topics cover everything from technical how-tos to business and investment.
  6. Meet publishers in our speed-dating style Speedmatch, or get one-on-one time with investors in our curated Investor Connector session.
  7. Always a highlight of any Connects event, day one closes with an after-hours party where the networking goes on into the night.
  8. The first round of our international series of competitions in 2020 sees teams compete for prizes worth thousands, with the Very Big Indie Pitch for mobile and the PC Indie Pitch too.
  9. Save 25% on the price of all tickets with our very special Halloween offer using code ALLHALLOWS - ends November 1st.

BOOK NOW!

