DevGAMM lands in Minsk on 21-22 November

On November 21-22, our friends at DevGAMM head to the city of Minsk.

The two-day event will open its doors to 2,000 industry professionals from all around the games industry.

The program includes 70+ sessions from top-notch speakers and 100+ games. The line-up includes

Jay Britton, who voiced Frostpunk,

Elite Dangerous,

Divinity: Original Sin 2,

Adrian Vershinin, scriptwriter of Battlefield, Star Wars: Battlefront, Crysis 3,

Cvetan Rusimov, creator of Imperia Online

In addition, the representatives of Larian Studios and Elverils will tell about porting of Divinity: Original Sin 2 to MAC.

Also, expect the sessions from the representatives of Google, 1C Entertainment, Voodoo, Playgendary, tinyBuild, Wargaming, Sperasoft, Unity, Gameloft, Plarium, MRGV, Pixonic, Saber Interactive, and other companies.

Make sure to arrange meetings using an automatic matchmaking tool PINE! Moreover, take part in Girls & Games Business Lunch, DevGAMM Poker Tournament, Roundtables with experts and other activities.

The full conference program is already online.

Buy tickets using this promo code PG&DevGAMM15 to get a 15% discount.