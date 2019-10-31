New Zealand game industry gets $6m cash injection from government

The New Zealand government will back the local games industry with a NZ$10m ($6.4m) investment.
As announced by the government, the country’s new Centre for Digital Excellence (CODE) is in the city of Dunedin.
CODE is set to lead New Zealand’s games industry into being worth $1 billion.
Last year, the country earned NZ$143 million ($93m) - growing 39 per cent year-on-year since 2013 - however, globally the games industry is worth $159 billion.
The $10 million funding from the government will come from the Provincial Growth Fund, which will be invested in various initiatives - to both develop the games industry and create new employment opportunities.
Thriving on innovation
“Dunedin has a long history of innovation and is already home to increasing numbers of successful, internationally recognised tech businesses – including video game development studios RocketWerkz and Runaway,” said Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins.
“We have a thriving and collaborative start-up community supported by first-class tertiary education providers. The industry’s need for storytellers, artists and designers, taps into our city’s growing creative economy. The city-wide, one-gigabit per-second fibre digital connectivity is another plus.”
CODE Working Group Chair, Murray Strong added: “The game development industry thrives on innovation and creative problem-solving, and gives workers highly transferable skills.
“CODE provides people in Dunedin and beyond with the prospect of exciting, innovative work and business opportunities with international reach.”
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?