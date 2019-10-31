Zynga achieves best quarterly revenue and bookings in 12-year history

He also oversaw development of new mobile IP, as well as the Chillingo publishing operation for independent mobile developers.

Gibeau managed EA’s portfolio of popular mobile franchises for iOS, Android and other platforms, including The Simpsons: Tapped Out, Plants vs. Zombies, Real Racing, Bejeweled and The Sims.

Gibeau was previously the executive vice president of EA Mobile, where he led EA’s strategy, development and publishing for the fast-growing mobile games platforms.

Frank Gibeau is the CEO of US mobile games publisher Zynga.

Social games publisher Zynga achieved its best quarterly for revenue and booking in its 12-year history.

The San Francisco-based outfit reported its highest quarterly revenue at $345 million, an increase of 48 per cent year-on-year.

Similarly, the firm earned record bookings of $395 million showing growth of 59 per cent year-on-year.

Much of this increase arises due to the company's acquisition of Empires & Puzzles developer Small Giant Games in late 2018.

Zynga’s GAAP net income equalled to $230 million, with $314 million brought in from the sale and lease back of the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

Operating cash flow totalled $69 million, up 67% year-over-year,

Mobile revenue came in at $328 million, which now accounts for 96% of overall revenue - an increase of three per cent from the last quarter. The remaining percentage is picked up its Facebook desktop web revenue.

“Strong momentum”

“In Q3, we achieved our best quarterly revenue and bookings in Zynga history,” said CEO Frank Gibeau.

“Our performance was driven by strong momentum across our live services, in particular record quarters from Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons.

“Also, our recently launched titles Game of Thrones Slots Casino and Merge Magic are off to great starts.

"With our raised guidance, Zynga is one of the fastest-growing public gaming companies in 2019.”

As Gibeau stated, Empires & Puzzles was a key factor of the profit made by the company, with the puzzle title recently passing $500 million in lifetime revenue.