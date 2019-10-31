News

Red Interactive CEO steps away to launch mobile game studio Red Games

By , Staff Writer

Red Interactive Agency CEO Brian Lovell has left the company to launch his own independent game studio, Red Games.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Red Games was originally created as a division on Red Interactive Entertainment before being acquired by WME Entertainment in 2016.

The studio will focus on creating family-friendly titles for mobile and VR platform.

Previous releases include Lego Brawls, Beyblade Burst, Boxtrolls and SkyWhale.

“Massive, unmet need”

"Red Games and its partners believe there is a massive, unmet need to not just create mobile games that young gamers will love to play, but games that parents can endorse and families can actually play together," said Lovell.

"These games are high-quality, mid-core games, and they offer easy entry for players of all ages and abilities."

Red Games executive creative director Jared Kroff added: "We now have three generations of gamers and there is a growing need for games that can bring these generations together to have shared experiences.

“Red Games creates games that younger audiences will love, but that also appeal to older gamers.”


