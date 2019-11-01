Two weeks left to nominate for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020

We're halfway through the lobbying phase of the forthcoming Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020, people.

The third outing of the event, which again shines a spotlight on the great and good of this gorgeous industry, will take place on Tuesday, January 21st at a swanky central London venue right after Pocket Gamer Connects London closes is done and dusted.

Many, many of you have been busy submitting your nominations but if that's not you and if, over the past year, you have:

Released one of the finest mobile games experiences

Worked with an ultra-talented team of individuals that deliver day in, day out

Gone consistently over-and-above to satisfy your demanding-but-devoted players

Supplied critical industry-leading services

Implemented marketing campaigns that leave rivals playing catch up

Introduced genuine innovation into the sector

Or played a role within the industry that you feel elevated you/your team/your game above your peers

Then this is your chance to let the mobile games world know about it.

How do you nominate?

Head to the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards website and fill in the form(s) for the relevant awards you'd like to lobby for.

You can nominate for yourself or for another studio's efforts you think should be considered.

Nominations close on November 15th.

After this, we'll put together a shortlist of finalists, and then a panel of illustrious industry judges will vote for the winners, to be revealed on the night of the ceremony.

January's event has 21 awards up for grabs. Including:

Game of the Year Pocket Gamer People's Choice Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment Best Storytelling Best Live Ops Best Mobile Esport Best Developer Best Indie Developer Best Publisher Best Game Engine Best Tools Provider Best Analytics / Data Tool Best GAAS Tools & Tech Best Innovation Best Advertising & UA Best Marketing Team Best QA and Localisation Service Provider Best Recruitment Agency Best Service Provider Eastern Trailblazer Mobile Legend

So, to recap, you have a fortnight left. Submissions for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 will end at midnight on Friday, November 15th so that the judging can begin.

The awards ceremony will take place at a central London venue – tickets will be available soon.

For sponsorship details, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.