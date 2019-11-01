News

World of Tanks Blitz's global championship to offer $100,000 prize pool

By , Staff Writer

Wargaming’s World of Tanks Blitz global championship will offer $100,000 in prize winnings.

Taking place in Minsk, Belarus, the Blitz Twister Cup 2019 will feature six top teams from all over the globe who will fight it out for the title.

Teams will face each other in groups of three in a best of five format before the winners compete in a best of seven final match.

Winners of the competition will take home $50,000, while runners up will claim $20,000. Following this, teams placing second and third in their group will each claim $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

This is the fourth year the championship has taken place, with the event expected to be streamed online on November 9th, 2019.

An official rap theme will make its debut at the tournament too.

“Passionate community”

“We are thankful that our passionate community have shown such a keen interest in Blitz Twister Cup and they’ve been influential in making the World of Tanks Blitz global championship even better this year,” said Wargaming Mobile esports team lead Daria Klimchuk.

“We intend to keep fostering a strong competitive Blitz scene to the vibe of our brand-new rap theme keeping up with the pace of the raw youthful energy of our player base.”

We recently spoke to Wargaming Mobile head of products Andrew Muesse on how the company is tweaking its strategy in the search for new hits.

