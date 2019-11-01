News

Say Games, Voodoo and Good Job Games the most downloaded gamecos

Say Games, Voodoo and Good Job Games the most downloaded gamecos
By , Staff Writer

Facebook was the top mobile publisher through downloads in Q3 2019 according to Sensor Tower.

The social media platform gained near 682 million installs - 559 million of which came from Google’s store. Facebook came in third for publishers in the App Store, however, it took the top spot in Google Play.

Overall, Google was the second-highest publisher through downloads with 677 million - 218 million were on the App Store - ranking in first and second for the Apple and Android stores respectively.

In third, Say Games, the publisher managed to achieve fifth place in the App Store and third in Google Play. Closing out the top five are Voodoo and Good Job Games.

Chinese dominance

Six Chinese publishers cracked the top 20. Taking the highest rank - No.6 - for China was ByteDance, having achieved rank eight and five in the respective stores.

Unsurprisingly, Tencent is the country’s second most downloaded publisher in Q3, falling just short of ByteDance in seventh place. However, the Chinese tech giant was the second most installed publisher in Apple’s store.

Alibaba Group, YY, BabyBus, and Kingsoft close out the six publishers from China. They ranked at 11th, 12th, 15th and No. 20 respectively.

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News Sep 2nd, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Voodoo's top 10 download dominance wanes

as News Aug 15th, 2019

Good Job Games’ Fun Race 3D tops downloads for hyper-casual games in July

as News Jul 31st, 2019

India tops worldwide mobile downloads for Q2 2019 with 5.4 billion

as News Jul 30th, 2019

Facebook tops mobile app publishers worldwide for Q2 2019

as News Jul 5th, 2019

Mobile game spending for the first half of 2019 reaches nearly $30 billion

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies