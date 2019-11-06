Google's Play Points reward program launches in US

Google has launched its mobile rewards program Google Play Points in the US.

The free-to-join points system that rewards Google Play Store customers for downloads and other activity originally made its debut in Japan in 2018 before making its way to Korea.

Points can be redeemed on games, television shows, movies, ebooks, and subscriptions. Those on Android can donate their earnings to select charity organisations and nonprofits.

Special items and discounts on games such as Candy Crush, Homescapes, Lords Mobile are also available.

“Finding value”

“Users are finding value in our initial Play Points markets, Japan and Korea, and developers there are incredibly happy with the results,” said Google Play product manager Paul Feng in a blog post.

“In the future, we look forward to working with additional partners to deliver more unique rewards to users as Google Play Points evolves.”

Google is currently poised to release its game streaming service, Stadia on November 19th, with the company opening its first studio in Montreal.