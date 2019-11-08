Here’s how you can get into Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 - free!

Starting the new year off with a bang, Pocket Gamer Connects returns to London on January 20th and 21st.

Over 2,800 industry professionals from all around the world will gather in the capital of England for two days of nonstop networking, conference tracks and seminars conducted by over 200 world class speakers from the games industry.

Two new additions make their debut within our conference series: Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer Live! Both events include tracks dedicated to PC, console, XR gaming, and blockchain gaming.

Tickets are currently on sale offering savings of up to $350. Talk about a bargain!

But what’s better than these already incredible discounts? Getting in for free! And here are four ways you can go about it…

1) Participate in the Very Big Indie Pitch and PC Indie Pitch

The Big Indie Pitch competitions have become a much-loved event in our conference series, touring the world and allowing independent developers, from both the mobile and PC sphere, pitch their hard work to a panel of expert judges. In these competitions, contestants will have the chance to listen to some of the industry’s leading figures giving their feedback on their games, while also networking and securing contacts which could be crucial in the future. That’s not all, these contestants also have the chance to win media coverage prizes worth thousands of dollars! For more details, find out here.

2) Win free expo space in the Big Indie Zone

Although, there are more ways to pitch your game to the global games industry! You could still enter the show floor and showcase your proud work to thousands of games industry professionals.

We’re giving away some space on the expo floor to a select few lucky indie developers - complete with free entry and access to the show and all its content, including Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer Live! Want to apply? Get in here!

3) Work in the media

We welcome all forms of media to attend Pocket Gamer Connects London to cover the event for the latest news, feature research and in-person interviews. All we ask in return is that you let your audience know in advance you’ll be there. And if you share this registration link and encourage them to come along and meet you there, we might be able to grant you access to the exclusive VIP area. Apply for accreditation here.

4) Volunteer to work at the show

Running Pocket Gamer Connects is no easy task, takes a small army of people behind the scenes to keep the wheels rolling, and that’s why in return for their hard work and valuable time, they each get a free pass to our show!

Whether you’re studying event management in college, started being a runner for a start-up studio, or simply want to meet the people behind your favourite game, sign up here! You will be granted access to all content Pocket Gamer Connects has to offer.

Four options, one choice

The choice is now yours out of these four options which works best for you to gain access to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 completely free of charge. What are you waiting for?

And if none of those options work for you, book your tickets here!