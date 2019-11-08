Call of Duty: Mobile blasts Activision to #3 on global download list

Google claimed the top spot as the most installed mobile publisher in October 2019, according to Sensor Tower.

The tech company was downloaded close to 306 million times; an increase of 46 per cent year-on-year.

Social media platform Facebook sits at No.2 overall with nearly 241 million installs, after placing fourth and second in the App Store and Google Play respectively.

In third, Activision Blizzard, the company took fifth place on Android devices. However, its No.2 position for iOS boosted its overall ranking.

TikTok company Bytedance finished in eight and third place in the respective stores, securing it No.4 overall.

Closing out the top five is Sand Balls publisher SayGames, it didn’t feature in App Store top 10. However, it did take fourth place in Google Play.

Bottom half

The second half of the list consists of AppLovin at No.6. Chinese tech giant Tencent ranked No.3 in the App Store, however, its lack of appearance in Google Play (not available in China of course) gave it an overall placement of seventh.

French publisher Voodoo claimed eighth place, while the third Chinese company to appear in the list, Alibaba, is the penultimate entry.

Rounding off the top 10 publishers through downloads is GoodJob Games.