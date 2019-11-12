Google Stadia 12-game launch line-up revealed

Google has revealed its launch line-up for its upcoming cloud game streaming service Stadia.

Set to launch on November 19th at $9.99 a month we now have confirmation of what titles will be arriving on day one.

Google has selected 12 “carefully-chosen games”, including the likes of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Square-Enix has also committed its full Tomb Raider trilogy reboot to the platform.

Google recently launched its first Stadia game development studio in Montréal, Canada last month as the firm looks to create original, exclusive content for the service.

Day one

Here is the full list of games available on day one for Stadia:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Samurai Shodown

14 further releases

Google also confirmed via its blog post that 14 further releases are expected before the end of 2019. These games include Borderlands 3, Final Fantasy XV, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and more.

Future titles coming to the platform in 2019 include:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Grid

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Several other developers have already committed games to the platform for 2020, such as CD Projekt Red with its eagerly anticipated, Cyberpunk 2077.