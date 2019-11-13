News

Video highlights from Pocket Gamer Connects London

By , Special Features Editor
Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 was huge.

Like three-show big - it was joined for the first time by partner events, PC Connects and Blockchain Gamer Connects for the two days of January 21st and 22nd.

Across all three shows, 25 conference tracks featured nearly 300 speakers delivering 96 hours of content - that’s a LOT of expert insight!

And now, Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 is just around the corner, alongside debut event Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE!

So prepare yourself with our highlights reel of the 2019 show and get an inside look at what you can expect on January 20th and 21st, 2020.

  • Voodoo and MoPub deconstruct the hypercasual phenomenon

    MoPub’s Vincent Pagnard-Jourdan and Voodoo's Céline Droit deliver a Monetiser session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    You won’t want to miss their insights into how (and why) mobile gaming business models have evolved, what makes a hyper-casual hit, and what ingredients you need to build, launch, and monetise a successful hyper-casual title in 2019.

    The Monetiser track was sponsored by Bango.

  • Super angels in the games sector

    Unity Technologies Founder and Board Member David Helgason and Angel Investor Paul Heydon deliver a Show Me The Money session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    David and Paul share their experiences as angel investors in the game sector, the value they bring to the table for startups and what they are looking for. Additionally, they talk about the influence that Super Angels can have in helping a funding round to come together and close successfully in addition to how best to approach angel investors and key benchmarks like dilution % by round.

    The Show Me The Money track was sponsored by mobile growth funding specialists Braavo.

  • UA Megatrends for 2019

    Eric Seufert, platform, N3TWORK, delivers a Growth Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    A Connects London tradition, Eric Seufert returns with his unique, insightful lowdown on the coming year’s developments in user acquisition approaches.

    The Growth Track was sponsored by DeltaDNA.

  • 8 mistakes made in influencer marketing

    Matchmade CMO Heini Vesander delivers an Influencer Insight session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

  • How to make great games without crunch / mental health problems in the games industry

    Our panel of experts delivers a Culture Club session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Our panel includes:

    • Kate Edwards, CEO, Geogrify
    • Derk De Geus, CEO, Paladin Studios
    • Josh Nilson, Co-founder and CEO, East Side Games
    • Kevin Agwaze, Treasurer, Game Workers Unite
    • James Nicholls, Head of New Games & Senior Studio Design Director, King

  • How developers can bring augmented reality games to the masses in 2019

    How developers can bring augmented reality games to the masses in 2019 Resolution Games Founder Tommy Palm delivers a Connects X session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    With the emergence of ARKit, ARCore, and Magic Leap, AR games are gaining mainstream attraction, offering the next big frontier for gamers and developers. However, true, engaging AR games remain limited to non existent.

    Why?

    Hear from one of the initial VR/AR gaming innovators on what’s holding developers back from building successful AR titles, how to take advantage of today’s tech to enable stellar AR games experiences, and what has been learned from previous gaming platforms including VR that can be implemented with AR (and what can be forgotten about). Learn about the fails and huge realisations from his first year of AR games development that included the launch of a major AR title. Finally, explore possible standards for AR games and expectations for the coming and penultimate standalone AR market.

  • All in the family – Bringing families together with cloud gaming

    Hatch Entertainment Director Go-to-Market & Commercial Partnerships Gunjan Garg delivers a Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Who are family gamers, and how is our industry catering to them? We know that family gamers – those living in households where kids and adults play together – are some of the most knowledgeable and heavily engaged consumers in the industry. They are also among the most likely to spend money on gaming subscriptions.

    But in today’s gaming landscape, families are often left out in the cold, especially on mobile which focuses on monetising in ways that are not always friendly to kids. How can cloud gaming services like Hatch rise to address this growing gap in the marketplace, and bring families together in a fun, safe and sustainable way?

    The Game Changers: Cloud & Connected Experiences track was sponsored by Hatch.

  • Keys for success in hyper-casual and Messenger games

    An expert panel delivers a session on the Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The panel features:

    • Simon Spaull - Applovin Managing Director, EMEA
    • Alexander Krug - Softgames CEO
    • Christian Calderon - Gamejam CEO
    • Mark Ettle - Cobra Mobile CEO
    • Gaurav Agarwal - Gamezop Co-Founder
    • Craig Chapple - PocketGamer.biz Senior Editor

    The Game Changers: Hyper-casual and Instant Messenger track was sponsored by Facebook Gaming.

  • Top 5 mistakes from designing free-to-play collectibles

    Top 5 mistakes designing free-to-play collectibles Rovio Entertainment Senior Game Designer Elad Drory delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Developer Toolkit track was sponsored by Gram Games.

  • Nerial: From Reigns to Game of Thrones

    Nerial Director Francois Alliot delivers an Indie Track session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Indie Track was sponsored by Fingersoft.

  • Riot Games' Mo Fadl on why esports is more than a sport

    Riot Games Head of Esports UK Mo Fadl delivers an Esports Academy session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Esports Academy track was sponsored by Game Insight.

  • Build movements for your community

    Jagex Director of Development Conor Crowley delivers a Living Games session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    When evolving and expanding a game with a vibrant and active community over years a team can get lost in the performance and reception of the latest update or newest trend, making it difficult to enact really monumental changes to your games performance.

    In this session Conor Crowley, Director of Development across RuneScape and Old School RuneScape on PC and mobile, speaks about how focusing on creating movements across multiple releases can mobilise your community to create significant improvements to your games performance.

  • Kolibri Games on rapid development for idle games

    Kolibri Games Founder & Co-CEO Daniel Stammler delivers a Live Ops Landscape session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    Kolibri Games’s Daniel Stammler on a development philosophy that favors design decisions that are authored or at least corroborated by the community.

    The Live Ops Landscape track was sponsored by Amazon Game Tech.

  • London Venture Partners on venture capital in games – What, when, why, how

    London Venture Partners Investor Jon Bellamy delivers a Trade Trends session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The Trade Trends track was sponsored by GameAnalytics.

  • The games industry scenario in China – And the value a local publisher can provide

    NetEase Vice President Ken Li delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

  • The future of the Chinese mobile games industry

    iDreamSky President Jeff Lyndon delivers an East Meets West session at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on January 21st to 22nd.

    The East Meets West track was sponsored by JoyPac.

  • Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects

    We also have some highlights from our Blockchain Gamer and PC Connects events that ran alongside Pocket Gamer Connects.

    Blockchain Gamer Connects

    Patrick Rieger of EverDragons - Bridging the gap for blockchains and NFTs
    Skirmantas Januskas on dAppRadar’s first year
    John Linden – What’s the difference between a blockchain game and a game that uses blockchain?
    Where is the future of blockchain in gaming?

    PC Connects

    How To Avoid Publishing Agreement Pitfalls – A Guide For Devs And Publishers
    Panel: The Store Discussion
    Using AI On Football Manager Development - Joshua Crompton, Sports Interactive
    - Indie Vs COD - Joe Brammer, Bulkhead
    Panel: The emerging China opportunity
    Pixels & Pounds - Investing in Video Games


  • Like what you see? Brilliant!

    Pocket Gamer Connects returns to London on January 20th and 21st with two brand new partner events, Big Screen Gaming and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Feast your eyes on more incredible conference talks led by industry veterans, leaders and pioneers sharing their key thoughts and analysis on the mobile, PC, console, XR and blockchain games industries.

