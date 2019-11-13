10 years on, Rovio looks to turn Angry Birds' anger into positive thinking

To mark the 10th anniversary of Angry Birds, Rovio has launched a new campaign.

In site update, Rovio revealed its new motion, “Bring the Anger”.

The company wants to turn a negative emotion into something positive and will be running events from now through December.

One such event is in Angry Birds 2 - the company has teamed up with UNICEF Finland.

Players are being encouraged to pop as many pigs as possible in November - the intent being to spread positivity throughout the world.

When the event finishes, a donation of $100,000 will be made to UNICEF’s education and emergencies fund.

It's designed to aid children with education in conflict zones globally.

Anger fueled scooters!

Perhaps the weirdest nnouncement the company has made is a new anger-fueled scooter.

In partnership with Droga5, the Angry Birds “Rage Riders” have been designed to “go faster the louder you vent”.

We think it's a spoof.

The official Angry Birds 10th anniversary is on December 11th.