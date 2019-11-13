PayDay: Crime War will shut down before being relaunched with a new publisher

Troubled Swedish publisher Starbreeze is shutting down the soft launched version of its mobile game PayDay: Crime War.

In-app purchases for the title were disabled as of November 12th.

The news was announced by NBCUniversal in a community update.

Both companies teamed up in February to bring PayDay to mobile devices.

On December 16th 2019, the current version of the game will shut down.

For the relaunch, a new publisher will be brought in. This is in keeping with Starbreeze's long and ongoing attempt to financiallly restructure itself.

“Once this version of the game is shut down, there will be no further support or updates and all the game’s servers will be closed down, making it unavailable to play.

“In-app purchases will be disabled on November 12, 2019. The game is expected to be re-launched with a new publisher.”