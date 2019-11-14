Mobile users are more likely to subscribe than make a one-off purchase

Mobile app optimisation platform Liftoff has released its annual Mobile App Trends Report.

The report has been compiled from 992 mobile apps - gaming, shopping, financial, lifestyle, entertainment, music and audio and social media - with over 349 billion impressions, 5.4 billion clicks and 77 million post-install events.

Liftoff claims that mobile users are more likely to subscribe to a service, rather than make a one-off payment.

Subscription is the best value

The cost to acquire a subscription user has plummeted 58 per cent, and engagement is up 45 per cent - further demonstrating that mobile users favour subscription services.

Apple and Android devices boast 10.9 per cent and 2.7 per cent of subscribers - giving the former a 121 per cent higher subscription rate over the latter.

“The subscription model, particularly in e-commerce, offers consumers a convenient, personalized, and often lower-cost way to buy what they want and need,” said Lift CEO and co-founder Mark Ellis.

“Marketers looking to capitalize on this cultural shift should explore subscription-based models or tiers, or take note of key points in the year when purchase behaviour is up to get the most bang for their buck.”

You can check out the full report here.