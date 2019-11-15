News

App Annie: Mobile spending accounts for more than 50% of all games revenue

By , Staff Writer

Mobile games spending now accounts for more than 50 per cent of all games revenue, according to App Annie data.

This was confirmed in the analytics’ firm 2020 predictions report, including that global consumer spending on iOS and Android (excluding third-party stores) is expected to reach $105 billion by 2020.

Global mobile advertisement spend is also expected to grow from $190 billion to $240 billion by 2020.

Subscription services such as Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass are touched upon too, with both being named “important complements to their existing app store models” and will play a “key role” in mobile games strategy going forward.

Though, the report does mention the challenges faced with getting consumers out of the mindset of expecting games on mobile to free to download.

5G and Auto battlers

 Ericsson Mobility predicts that by 2024, 34 per cent of all mobile traffic worldwide will be on5G and 64 per cent of the world’s population will have 5G coverage.

App Annie believes games and publishers will play a vital part in this and will “legitimise” the concept.

Auto battler titles such as DOTA Underlords, Chess Rush and Auto Chess: Origin have become hugely popular in 2019 and this trend is forecasted to continue as the genre expands and more developers look to utilise existing IP.

As part of our ongoing series of data-driven articles with App Annie, we recently wrote about how Candy Crush Saga is still crushing it on the US top grossing chart.


