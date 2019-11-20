News

Turkish startup Dream Games raises $7.5 million for mobile puzzle titles

Istanbul-based studio Dream Games has raised $7.5 million to fund new puzzles games for mobile.

Funding was led by venture capital firm Makers Fund, with participation from several other investors including early-stage backers Balderton Capital.

Dream Games was co-founded by five previous Peak Games employees, which includes:

  • former product director Soner Aydemir,
  • engineering leads Ikbal Namli and Hakan Saglam,
  • product manager Eren Sengul and
  • 3D artist Serdar Yilmaz.

Alongside utilising the funding for casual games, the team will look to increase in size after expanding to 20 people within its first year of launch.

“Don’t need huge teams”

“Supercell built amazing games with very small teams, proving you don’t need huge teams spread across regions to build something people want to play” said Aydemir.

“What you do need, however, is a talented team. We plan to focus our investments on building a highly skilled team to develop high-quality games.”

