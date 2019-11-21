News

Last chance to save $350 on Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020

By , Special Features Editor

Europe’s biggest dedicated mobile games B2B event, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to the city of London on January 20th and 21st, and it's shaping up to be an absolute banger.

The international conference will connect attendees from all corners of the globe under one roof, and this is your chance to meet them all. 97% of our attendees would recommend us to a colleague and 96% would come again.

Book your tickets before midnight tonight and you can save up to $350 with our amazing Early Bird offer. Don’t delay - book now!

Kick the new decade off the right way

Over 2,500 industry professionals will gather in the UK’s capital to hear from 200 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry, sharing their expertise in 25 jam-packed conference tracks, 190 sessions and more than 90 hours of content. We’ll have coverage on everything from game design and monetisation, to user acquisition and esports. All the hottest developer and publisher companies in the mobile space including Zynga, Supercell, Mixi, Tencent and many more will be there.

Although Pocket Gamer Connects itself is a mobile focused games conference, next year sees the introduction of two partner events covering the console, PC, XR and blockchain games industries.

Big Screen Gaming features six tracks, 60 speakers, 40 sessions and 16 hours of content, with speakers from Riot Games, Jagex, Super Evil Megacorp, Newzoo and more.

And if you’re a blockchain enthusiast, check out Blockchain Gamer LIVE! This event brings four more tracks and 50 speakers sharing everything from the blockchain basics and the latest learnings in design to the hottest trends and looking towards the future.

Your ticket gets you into all three events.

Do business!

This year, we estimate that more than £100 million of deals were done through the event. Can you afford to miss it in 2020?

Alongside all the wonderful tracks and content, to help make doing business as easy as it can be, we offer all attendees the opportunity to use our free online meeting scheduler, which allows you to organise meetings and find that essential contact. More than 8,500 meetings were organised through the system in 2019, with many more beyond.

The event also features a host of networking fringe events to connect you with the whole games industry, from publishers to investors and indie devs to the biggest brands:

Book now

Start 2020 in style and join us at Pocket Gamer Connects London. Buy your tickets now and save up to $350 with our early bird prices. These discounts end at midnight TONIGHT, so book now!

