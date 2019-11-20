News

GDC 2020 announces Game Funding & Investment Summit

At GDC 2020, for the first time there will be a Game Funding & Investment Summit.

Designed to bring together those companies looking for funding with investors, the one-day summit will either take place on Monday 16 or Tuesday 17 March 2020.

It will feature speakers and panelists covering everything from the large VCs to early stage angel and seed rounds, and aims to equip attendees with the knowledge to raise funding and forge partnerships to build their companies.

This is part of GDC’s Game Business and Marketing summits, which includes the Community Management summit, and will also flow into various tracks during the main conference days from Wednesday to Friday.

You can see more details here, while the overall session schedule is here.

Registration for GDC 2020 - the 34th edition of the show - is now open


