Publishing giant IGG expresses intent to collaborate with developers across the world

I Got Games, has declared its intent to invest in and collaborate with independent developers the world over.

The multi-national company, founded in 2006, is one of the largest publishing brands in the mobile space, branching out from its Singapore-based headquarters and expanding into China, Canada, USA, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

Although best known for its hugely successful line of strategy titles like Lords Mobile and Castle Clash, the company also has experience in developing and operating various other types of game, including but not limited to puzzle, casual, card battlers, and MMOs.

IGG will be applying this experience to provide investment, acquisition, and publishing opportunities to studios of all sizes, and developing across all genres.

If you wish to register your interest in collaborating with IGG, simply provide the information below to the companies US based marketing manager, David Huang at david.huang@igg.com.

  • Company Name
  • Team Size
  • Game type, art style
  • Team Experience｜Team Intro PPT
  • Masterpiece
  • Product Intro PPT
  • Product Download Link
  • Contact

You can also find out more details about the company via its website.


