Google finally fulfils Stadia Founders Edition orders

By , Staff Writer

Google has confirmed all Stadia Founder’s Edition access codes have been sent out, three days after launch.

The company confirmed the information (via Twitter) stating that all purchases of the game streaming service should have obtained their access code.

Those that opted for the Premiere Edition will start receiving entry “early next week”.

Google Stadia officially launched on November 19th with 22 games, after nearly doubling its line-up last-minute.

Many users took to social media to voice their outrage at not being given access to Stadia on day one as promised by the company in a recent Reddit AMA with director of product Andrey Doronichev and publisher experience lead Beri Lee.

First come, first serve

One of the reasons early adopters were annoyed was because Google offered usernames for the service on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis. Due to codes being sent out late, several users missed out on their preferred name choice.

Sales of how well Stadia has done have not been shared yet, however the Google Stadia app has been downloaded 175,000 times since the start of the month.


