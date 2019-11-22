London’s pop-up Pokemon Centre will return in 2020

The Pokemon Company has announced that the London pop-up Pokemon Centre will return in 2020.

The shop will re-open its doors to coincide with the Pokemon World Championships in 2020, giving fans further opportunity to get their hands on exclusive merchandise.

Located in Westfield Shepherds Bush, the store opened for a limited time from October 18th to November 15th, 2019 and featured exclusive Poke-designs not found elsewhere.

This year’s Pokemon World Championship took place from August 16th to 19th in Washington, D.C. The event is the official tournament for the Pokemon Trading Card game as well as the numerous video game releases.

World Championship

Next year’s Pokemon World Championship is due to take place in London but no official date or location has been given for the 2020 event as of writing.

Queues to gain access to the building ranged from between "four to five" hours with purchases being limited to six per person (excluding Nintendo accessories and hardware) alongside one item per customer across the London Pikachu range.

The latest additions to the Pokemon game series - Sword and Shield - launched last week and have already gone on to sell over six million copies worldwide.